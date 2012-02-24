Paley Center Partners With Livestream

The Paley Center for Media announced it has partnered with Livestream for PaleyFest 2012.

The online streaming service will provide live streams of all PaleyFest 2012 panels. This follows the announcement that Hulu will streaming nine of the panels, although those will not become available until March 15, one day after the festival ends.

"For

the first time television fans outside Southern California can join in

on all of the excitement of PaleyFest. At its heart, PaleyFest is about

the communal experience of television, and the unique relationship

between TV audiences and their favorite series," said Pat Mitchell,

President and CEO of the Paley Center for Media.

Max

Haot, CEO of Livestream said: "We're incredibly excited that Livestream

can further help the PaleyFest's mission of connecting fans to their

favorite television series. With our newest experience combining live

streaming coverage with real-time photos and text updates we will be

able to provide fans with an immersive live event experience they've

never had before."

PaleyFest 2012 runs March 2-14 from the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif.