Pai Names Patrick Webre New Consumer Bureau Chief

Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau (CGB) chief Alison Kutler is exiting, according to the office of FCC chairman Ajit Pai.

Kutler, who had been bureau chief under former Democratic chairman Tom Wheeler, will be succeeded by Patrick Webre. Webre comes from the D.C. law firm of Jenner & Block, but it will be a homecoming. He is the former associate chief of the the bureau, as well as chief programs officer.

He has also been legal advisor to the chief of the Media Bureau.

"Consumers sit at the core of the FCC’s work, and the FCC’s Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau serves as our primary liaison to them,” said Pai in a statement. “Whether reviewing consumer complaints or developing policies to stop robocalls, CGB works hard to serve the public interest. Patrick’s skill and experience will enable us to continue this important mission.”

Kutler, who is heading to the private sector, will be leaving Friday, with Webre coming aboard the following Monday.