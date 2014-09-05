Packers/Seahawks Kickoff Drives 508,000 Unique Streams

Thursday night’s NFL Kickoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks generated 508,000 unique streams and 25 million streaming minutes via the authenticated NBC Sports Live Extra apps and website.

For NBC Sports, that set a record for a non-Olympic and non-Super Bowl event, breaking the 21.3 million set last season for the week 12 matchup between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, the programmer said.

Compared to last season’s Thursday Night Kickoff between the Baltimore Ravens and the Broncos, uniques rose 51%, and live minutes jumped 21%

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.