Pacing Ahead of Last Year, CBS/Turner 'Virtually Sold Out' of Madness Ad Inventory

The 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship, airing on CBS

and Turner's TNT, TBS, and truTV, is "virtually sold out" of all TV commercial

inventory for the tournament that begins on March 19, according to sales execs

from CBS and Turner, who place the sellout level at about 97%-98%.

"We are extremely tight right now," says John Bogusz,

executive VP, sports sales and marketing at CBS. "We are tighter this year than

we were last year at this point," when the sellout level was at about 95%, he

adds.

The Final Four games on Saturday, April 6 and the National

Championship game on Monday, April 8, are sold out except for possible floater

ads, meaning if an additional number of timeouts happen to be called during any

of the games, then advertisers could be squeezed in. But Bogusz says the goal

is to avoid signing up advertisers who might not wind up getting into the

telecasts.

Bogusz says there are a set number of commercials that can

be sold during each game, a number decided upon by the NCAA that he wouldn't

specify. But for the final weekend's telecasts, "it will be a struggle to find

any available commercial time."

Currently, the available commercial inventory is in the

earlier round telecasts, including the daytime games. Jon Diament, executive

VP, Turner Sports ad sales and marketing, adds, "What's left is probably not in

the highest rated windows. Demand has been high and it is just very tight."

Diament says the digital windows are also very well sold,

pointing out that most of the advertisers who bought TV time were also sold

digital ad inventory.

The heavy sellout level is not only due to the popularity of

the tournament and the telecasts, but also because many of the advertisers

either have multiyear deals or made their investments earlier than last year.

Bogusz and Diament both say returning advertisers without

multiyear deals began committing to this year's tournament much earlier than

last year and with larger investments.

"For major events like this, advertisers have to plant their

flags early," Bogusz says. To which Diament adds, "Investment by our corporate

sponsors has never been this strong and multiyear advertisers know they can get

guaranteed placements in the windows they want if they commit early."

Strong demand means price hikes are inevitable and marketers

in this year's tournament paid an average of just under 10% more per unit than

last year. "We aren't getting double-digit increases but were very close," says

Bogusz.

While the network sales execs would not discuss specific ad

unit pricing, sources familiar with the sales say commercials in the opening

round games have sold for about $100,000 per 30-second spot, while commercials

in the regional finals sold for between $650,000 and $750,000. Advertisers paid

about $1.7 million for a commercial in the April 8 championship game.

Sales staffs for CBS and Turner jointly sold the ad

inventory like they have since the partnership began three years ago.

Kantar Media has reported that last year, CBS/Turner took in

just north of $1 billion in ad revenue for the tournament. While Bogusz and

Diament would not comment on that figure, other sources familiar with the

tournament ad sales say the number is overstated and that the actual take last

year was closer to $800 million, with this year's number in the $900-million

range.

Digital ad sales for the tournament, which are broken out

separately, will reach about $70 million this year.

There is one new major ad partner for this year's tournament

telecasts-Buffalo Wild Wings. The fast food chain joins other official tournament

partners that include Allstate, Buick, Enterprise, Infiniti, LG, Lowe's,

Nabisco, Northwestern Mutual, Hershey, Unilever and UPS.

Official championship-level sponsors include AT&T, Coca-Cola

and Capital One.

Diament says the ad partners and championship level sponsors

all get customized packages with myriad cross-platform elements.

While Bogusz and Diament would not discuss specific

advertiser packages or investments, Northwestern Mutual, which signed a

long-term deal to become an ad partner last year, announced this week that it

was stepping up its investment even more in the tournament.

In addition to sponsoring assorted live events surrounding

the games, Northwestern Mutual will spend more dollars on commercials across

the tournament telecasts, as well as for Web and mobile advertising on the live

streaming of the games digitally. And for the second straight year, the company

will serve as presenting sponsor of the "First Four" games on truTV, played on

March 19 and 20.

All the games will be streamed live digitally and viewers

will be able to watch both the CBS and Turner network games for free. Turner

subscribers will need to go through an authentication process to watch the

games it streams digitally for free.

Tech Leads the Way

Categories showing the largest increases in ad investments,

according to Bogusz, are technology, fast food restaurants, insurance/financial

and movies. "We also got some new business in these categories," Bogusz says.

Meanwhile, just about every major automaker has again bought time in the

tournament.

Diament says there have been more non-traditional sports

marketers coming into the tournament telecasts, particularly in the packaged

goods category.

Anheuser-Busch and MillerCoors will once again share the

beer category, for which the NCAA sets a commercial limit.

Ratings guarantees like always are based on an advertiser's

entire package of games. There are no individual game ratings guarantees. And

also like last year, the same commercial load will run for each advertiser in

windows on each of the networks' game telecasts. For example, if there are four

games each on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV during a weekend, an advertiser will have

the same number of commercials in each of the networks' telecasts.

CBS and the Turner networks will televise all 67 of the

tournament's games. Infiniti will sponsor the Infiniti NCAA Tip-Off

pregame shows, AT&T will sponsor all the AT&T at the Half shows,

Capital One will sponsor the Capital One Tournament Central and Buick will

be the presenting sponsor of the Inside March Madness post-game shows.

Turner networks will televise 41 games (16 on TBS, 12 on TNT

and 13 on truTV) while CBS will broadcast 26 games, including the Final Four

semifinal games and the National Championship game.

With ad sales as strong as they have been for

this year's tournament telecasts, the advice for those advertisers that may

have been shut out is: buy early next year. Bogusz says there are currently

some ad partnerships available for next year's tournament.