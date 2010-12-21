Pace Powers Comcast's 'Xfinity Spectrum' Net-Enabled TV Trial
U.K. set-top manufacturer Pace has developed a four-tuner HD digital
video recorder that Comcast is using to test Xfinity Spectrum, a service
that blends TV programming with Internet content including e-mail and
YouTube video clips, according to documents filed with the Federal
Communications Commission.
"Comcast's Xfinity Spectrum brings you the best of TV and the
Internet," according to the operator's user guide for the service. "You
can watch TV programs, Internet content such as social networking from
Facebook and Twitter (which we call 'Social TV') and Internet-based
entertainment such as YouTube videos -- all on your TV."
Xfinity Spectrum set-top by PaceThe
Pace RNG 210N boxes currently being tested in a few dozen homes in
Comcast's 100% digital system in Augusta, Ga. The Pace DVR is capable of
recording 60 hours of HD programming, or up to 300 hours of
standard-definition programming, according to documents posted on the FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology equipment authorization site.
