Pace Powers Comcast's 'Xfinity Spectrum' Net-Enabled TV Trial

U.K. set-top manufacturer Pace has developed a four-tuner HD digital

video recorder that Comcast is using to test Xfinity Spectrum, a service

that blends TV programming with Internet content including e-mail and

YouTube video clips, according to documents filed with the Federal

Communications Commission.

"Comcast's Xfinity Spectrum brings you the best of TV and the

Internet," according to the operator's user guide for the service. "You

can watch TV programs, Internet content such as social networking from

Facebook and Twitter (which we call 'Social TV') and Internet-based

entertainment such as YouTube videos -- all on your TV."

Xfinity Spectrum set-top by PaceThe

Pace RNG 210N boxes currently being tested in a few dozen homes in

Comcast's 100% digital system in Augusta, Ga. The Pace DVR is capable of

recording 60 hours of HD programming, or up to 300 hours of

standard-definition programming, according to documents posted on the FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology equipment authorization site.

