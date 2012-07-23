Pac-12 Selects In Demand for Production Services

In Demand has announced that it will be providing sports production services, including mobile production facilities and crews, to the Pac-12 Networks for covering over 400 sports events a year.

The deal is part of an expanding relationship between In Demand and Pac-12 Enterprises, which is already using In Demand and Comcast Media Center to supply key infrastructure for the launch of seven networks in August.

As part of the sports production work, In Demand is already lining up crews for all of the Pac-12 Networks' football games, which total over 30 games. It will also supply crews for most of the men's and women's basketball events that will air on the networks and provide mobile production elements for hundreds of premier Pac-12 Olympic events.

"In Demand has a long history of delivering massive amounts of live sports content to cable, so it is a natural for us to work together in a variety of ways," said Leon Schweir, senior VP of production and operations for the Pac-12 Networks. "The company has proven it can harness the resources needed to help us produce the finest competitive televised sports content for our fans."