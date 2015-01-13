Pac-12 Networks Taps Elemental for Online Video

Elemental Technologies has notched a deal to support the live simulcast of Pac-12 Networks’ TV Everywhere service as well as the video processing for the group’s YouTube-powered international subscription streaming service, which reaches more than 30 countries.

Elemental is taking on that role as Pac-12 Networks delivers live coverage of about 850 sporting events each year. Pac-12 Networks runs the Pac-12 Now TVE service and, last August, launched its international sports channel on YouTube.

In addition to the YouTube offering, Elemental will process TVE content or Android and iOS apps in six different bitrates (from 300 kbps to 5 Mbps), handle live streams of the network’s simulcast national channel and broadcasts in Los Angeles, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, the Bay Area and the Mountain region, and support on-demand video and file-based content for Pac-12 Networks.

