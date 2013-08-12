Pac-12 Networks Launches Ad Campaign Urging Subs to Drop DirecTV

With Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott saying DirecTV won't carry the conference television networks this year, Pac-12 Networks has kicked off a multimedia campaign encouraging subscribers to punt on the DBS provider and pick up another distributor.

Deploying university-specific creative from shop BarrettSF, the "Compare" campaign is playing out on TV, digital, radio and outdoor outlets within the conference's footprint. The campaign urges DirecTV customers to make the move to alternate providers so they can watch Pac-12 Networks' more than 750 live events, up from 550 last year, including 35 home football games, starting later this month.

The creative centers on in the case of the University of Arizona spot, wildcats that "recognize no geographic or political boundaries" and can be seen on DirecTV. That compares with the Wildcats -- in the case of a 30-second commercial, a running back stiff-arming a would-be tackler -- subscribers can't see if they retain DirecTV as their video provider.

