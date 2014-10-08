Pac-12 Networks Extends TVE Bridge to Students

Pac-12 Networks and Synacor have teamed up to bring the Pac-12 Now TV Everywhere service to students living on-campus, creating a system that authorizes students on a growing number of campuses to use the app on mobile devices.

The app authentication system, currently in use at Arizona State University, the University of Washington and UCLA, enables eligible students to sign-in using each school’s existing student identification system. Synacor is providing the TVE authentication and authorization, extending, via proxy, the existing college student ID management system for each university.

Pac-12 Networks and Synacor expect to roll out the platform to other Pac-12 schools in the coming months as more universities opt-in. About 80,000 on-campus students attend schools in the Pac-12, which in addition to ASU, UCLA and the University of Washington includes the University of Arizona, University of California, University of Colorado, University of Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, USC, University of Utah, and Washington State.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.