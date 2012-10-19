Pac-12 Networks Expands 'TV Everywhere' Playbook to iPhones, iPads

Continuing its TV Everywhere expansion, Pac-12 Networks fare is now available on iPhone and iPod touch devices.

The Pac-12 Networks -- comprising a national feed and six sub-regional sports networks mapping the conference's footprint -- are now available to subscribers on their iPhone and iPod Touch devices through the Pac-12 Now fan experience. The launches of iPhone and iPod Touch are the latest activations by Pac-12 Digital, which has already made network games and other athletic content accessible via iPad, Macs and PCs.

Pac-12 Now is available on the Web at video.Pac-12.com and in the App Store for iPhones, iPod Touch and iPads. Pac-12 Digital worked closely with Ooyala on Pac-12 Now, which will soon be available on Android devices.

