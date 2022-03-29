‘Ozark’ Final Seven Episodes on Netflix April 29

The final episodes of Ozark will be on Netflix April 29, the network announced on social media. Season four began with seven episodes January 21. The next seven episodes go live April 29. “The Final Episodes,” a video on YouTube stated.

Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner are in the cast.

Ozark follows the Byrde family’s journey from their humdrum, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in Missouri’s Ozarks. “The series explores capitalism, family dynamics and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans,” according to Netflix.

Chris Mundy is showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque executive produce as well, and Laura Linney is co-executive producer.

MRC Television produces the show.

Ozark was up for the best drama Golden Globe last year, but did not win. ■