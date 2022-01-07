Netflix Provides Video Teaser for ‘Ozark’ Final Season
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Drama series’ fourth season debuts January 21
Netflix Thursday offered a first look trailer for the fourth and final season of its Emmy-winning drama series Ozark, which debuts January 21.
The series’ final season, which will be released in two parts consisting of seven episodes each, continues to follow the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, according to Netflix.
Ozark stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan and Jessica Frances Dukes. The series, produced by MRC Television, is executive produced by Chris Mundy, Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque.
