Oxygen, Sundance, Wedding Central Get HD Berths in NYC

Oxygen, Sundance Channel and Wedding Central launched HD versions on Time Warner Cable in New York City and environs.

Oxygen joins several other NBC Universal-owned channels with an HD outlet on the cable system, on channel 712 in the city and channel 764 in TWC's Northern New Jersey operations that are within the system's boundaries.

Rainbow Media-owned Sundance Channel -- which announced a new slate of non-fiction programming yesterday -- launched systemwide on channel 290 and Wedding Central launched systemwide on channel 794, a system representative said.

Oxygen put out a release about the launch in the advertising media capital.



