Oxygen Revamps Website

Oxygen Media is relaunching Oxygen.com with a new look that is designed to improve the experience of mobile and tablet users.

As part of the improvements, the site will also be offering additional content.

The site's design and features are intended to tap into ongoing trends towards more mobile and social media usage. Last year, social media usage by its younger female demo made it the fourth most talked-about cable reality network, with nearly 5 million tweets last year. Compared to the average online user, the network also noted that its viewers are more likely to visit websites on their cell phone and use their computer to watch videos while watching TV.

The responsible design techniques used to create the new website will configure content to fit on different devices and improve the mobile and tablet experience. It also offers a familiar app-like interface, live social and video chats features, Beamly TV Rooms for all original programs and integrated social dashboards.

“The re-launch of Oxygen.com will create an even more seamless user experience for our young, female viewers who are social media trendsetters,” said Lisa Hsia, executive VP of digital at Bravo and Oxygen Media in a statement. “By translating the network’s upcoming programming slate into a 360 degree experience, we are giving fans an opportunity to connect and share across all our digital platforms.”

After seeing usage of full episodes streams pop by 63% in 2013, Oxygen.com will also offer a greater number of full episodes online and will include full season catch-ups.

In addition, it plans to ramp up short form video content and host more cast twitter chats than ever before.

The site will include weekly blogs penned by show talent and live “after-shows” featuring video chats with talent.

Expanded digital content will include Sisterhood of Hip Hop with female hip-hop greats contributing content; Nail’d It!, which will invite viewers to contribute photos of their own nail art; live video after shows with Fix My Choir series’ stars Deitrick Haddon and Michelle Williams; Street Art Throwdown; and My Crazy Love.