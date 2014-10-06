Oxygen Launches New Digital Offerings

Oxygen Media launched a number of new digital initiatives, including the popular Play Live second screen technology that will let audiences interact with live broadcasts.

The efforts are tied to the rebranding of the network, which will occur on Tuesday, October 7.

As part of the digital improvements, the new Oxygen.com features a responsive design and an app-like interface that will improve the user experience on all devices, including desktop, mobile and tablet devices, the network reports.

On October 7, the site and its offerings on various platforms will begin including Oxygen’s new rebranded look and tagline.

“Layering meaningful multiplatform experiences into our shows has become a vital part of Oxygen programming – we encourage our fans to engage with us and have access to show experiences beyond the ‘first’ screen,” said Lisa Hsia, executive VP of digital at Oxygen and Bravo Media in a statement. “Rolling out Play Live for the network in tandem with our rebrand is the next step in bringing Oxygen viewers into the fold, giving them a platform to share their perspectives as they watch in real time.”

New digital initiatives include a number of activities tied new programs.

The October 7 premiere of Nail’d It, will be the first Oxygen program to adopt Play Live technology.

Using the Play Live tools, viewers can respond to questions tied to the live show and various social initiatives.

My Crazy Love, which will begin airing on October 28, will include a #CrazyLoveStory user generated content campaign, where users can submit their stories via e-mail, Instagram video, or Twitter.

For its Fix My Choir, premiering on Wednesday, November 5, gospel star Deitrick Haddon and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Michelle Williams will participate in live video shows following premiere episode.