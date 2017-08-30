Oxygen Launches App for Apple TV

NBCUniversal said it has launched a new Oxygen app for Apple TV devices (fourth generation) that will let authenticated pay TV viewers access programming on the platform.



The network said the launch follows Oxygen Media’s decision to refocus its programming and expand to a full-time crime destination network for women.



The new app features full episodes of series such asThe Disappearance of Natalee Holloway, Snapped, Cold Justice, It Takes a Killer, Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, andThe Jury Speaks.



For more, go to mutlichannel.com.