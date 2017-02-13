OwnZones Eyes OTT Entry on MVPD Platforms

OwnZones Media Network, a provider of VOD services for multiple platforms, is in position to extend a video bridge to MVPD set-top boxes and expand its international reach following a partnership with Metrological, a TV apps company with ties into operators such as Liberty Global and Comcast.

Under the agreement, OwnZones is a “preferred” provider for Metrological’s Application Platform, which brings apps and OTT content to operator devices and touts a footprint reach of more than 40 million homes and agreements with other providers that include KPN (the Netherlands), Tele Columbus (Germany) and Ooredoo (Qatar).

RELATED: Liberty Global Taps Metrological for Netflix Rollout

The additional focus on MVPDs expands OwnZones’s reach on platforms such as web browsers, Roku, Hulu, LeEco, and Amazon for a variety of SVOD services that include 10 Minute Meals with Aarti Sequeira ($1.99 per month), My Fight Gym ($4.99 per month), DOX: Top Documentaries ($2.99 per month), Warriors & Gangsters: Action Movies ($2.99 per month), and Horror Film Network ($2.99 per month).

Of recent note, OwnZones inked a deal to distribute The List from E.W. Scripps.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.