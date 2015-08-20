OWN Launches Online Shopping

The OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network went live on Thursday with Oprah Winfrey’s very first online retail store, the O Store.

The new O Store, which is available at Oprah.com/OStore, will be the exclusive outlet for OWN and Oprah related merchandise. It will also include a variety of other lifestyle products, including items from the popular O List in O, The Oprah Magazine.

OWN's online learning platform, O Courses, will also be available for purchase.

"We are an ever-evolving brand and the O store is a new extension for us into the online retail space" said Erik Logan, president, for OWN in a statement. "This is a next step in connecting with our most loyal supporters, offering them a fun way to celebrate and be part of the OWN brand and what it represents."

The effort uses Delivery Agent’s platform. It is widely used for merchandising TV related items and provides cross platform and social features that allow fans to shop and purchase content across a variety of screens.