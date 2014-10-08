Overstock Launches T-Commerce Campaign

Delivery Agent said it has won a deal to enable Overstock to sell products to consumers directly via connected TVs using its ShopTV t-commerce platform.

The “Overstocktober” campaign, which runs through Oct. 15, will enable viewers to purchase products directly from Overstock television commercials.

“This agreement with Delivery Agent allows us to be one of the first major retailers to offer consumers the ability to make purchases directly from their televisions, and we’re excited for future possibilities of television commerce; including the potential to expand into in-show interactions,” said Overstock senior VP of marketing Saum Noursalehi, in a statement.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.