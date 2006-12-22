Overnight Ratings: Rudolph Scores for CBS

Although it was a night of reruns for CBS, the Eye network still won Thursday's primetime race, scoring a 3.5 rating/10 share in the key 18-49 demo for a replay of a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer special, CSI and Shark. It was old Rudolph that really boosted the network; it won the 8-9 time slot with a 3.7/11.

NBC was in second place with a 2.7/8 for new reality show Identity (in second place in the 8-9 slot with a 3.1/9) and comedy reruns.

ABC was in the No. 3 slot with a 2.6/8 for reruns of Ugly Betty, Grey's Anatomy and Men in Trees.

At No. 4, Fox scored a 1.9/6. The network actually featured an all first-run lineup: Til Death, The War at Home and The OC.

The CW got a 1.0/3 for reruns of Smallville and Supernatural.