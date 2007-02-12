Overnight Ratings: Grammys Make Beautiful Music for CBS

The three-hour Grammy Award telecast on CBS gave the network a No. 1 ranking in the primetime race on Sunday. The awards scored a 8.5 rating/19 share from 8 to 11, according to Nielsen overnights. With 60 Minutes garnering a 3.9/11 in the 7-8 slot, CBS earned a 7.1/17 overall.

ABC was in the No. 2 slot with a 5.4/13 for two hours of Emergency Makeover: Home Edition, Desperate Housewives (its highest-rated show at a 7.1/15) and Brothers and Sisters.

Fox was in third place with a 3.0/7 for its comedy lineup.

NBC was next with a 2.2/5. Two hours of reality show Grease: You're the One That I Want scored a combined 2.0/5. The Apprentice performed best for the Peacock, with a 2.4/ for fourth place in the 9-10 time slot.

The CW earned a 0.9/2 for Reba (one repeat, one original), 7th Heaven and a rerun of Beauty & the Geek.