Overcrowding A Problem For Kids

The smackdown for the attention

of young viewers will get some new heavyweights in 2010. Discovery

Communications' The Hub-its rebrand for Discovery Kids-and SyFy will look to

crack open a piece of the billion-dollar-plus market.

But as the kids upfront pitches

get started on March 11 with Nickelodeon's presentation in New York, the emergence of new players

doesn't necessarily mean there's any more money to go around. While the scatter

market is running as much as 30% above upfront levels in other sectors, in the

kids marketplace scatter is just a tick above upfront rates. The 2009 kids

upfront was pegged at $850 million, according to industry estimates, and few

see that-or the total ad spend figure-increasing.

"I would say 2010 is going

to be down versus 2009 as far as calendar-year spending," says Francois

Lee, VP and activation director at MediaVest USA. Lee does note that major toy

companies reported decent fourth-quarter earnings, and the annual New York toy fair has

generated some buzz.

Kantar Media figures puts the

overall children's cable TV market at $1.175 billion in 2009, down from $1.281

billion in 2008. The company tracks Nickelodeon, Nick Tunes, Cartoon Network

and Walt Disney Co.'s Disney Tunes/XD, but not Discovery Kids.

Discovery has said little as yet

about its rebranded kids entrant. A year ago, the factual giant sold a half-share

in Discovery Kids to toy retailer Hasbro, and will turn the channel into The

Hub this fall under the aegis of former Fox Kids Network chief Margaret Loesch.

Hasbro paid $300 million for its share of the channel, but it's unclear whether

the company, which owns properties such as G.I. Joe and My Little Pony, will

continue to spend as widely with other services as a result of its big media

investment.

How visible Hasbro's own brands

will be on the new channel is of keen interest to TV buyers. "We have to

see what programming they put on and how directly or indirectly they support

it," Lee says. "I'm sure they'll maintain a presence on other

networks. If there's preferential treatment, I think it would create issues for

other advertisers."

Also joining the fray will be NBC

Universal's SyFy. "As of fourth quarter, 13 million 2-11-year-olds were

watching, with 25 million adults living with a child of those ages," says

Alan Seiffert, senior VP of SyFy Ventures. "The kids side in many ways has

not been well served, and we're in a unique place because our channel is very

special."

SyFy is looking to break out of

its tight niche as a service for science-fiction aficionados and aims to

embrace the wider theme of imagination. "What better audience to grow that

with than children," Seiffert adds. Kids programming will launch first

online and then is likely to appear on the channel in the next six months.

Not all players in the space are

linear networks. Comcast, an owner of PBS Sprout, is also out selling advertisers

on its growing video-on-demand catalog, which has gained notable traction in

the sector.

Diana Kerekes, VP of video

content at Comcast Cable, reports that customers ordered up a monthly average

of 25 million hours of kids-themed content in 2009. In terms of usage,

customers viewed kids content 70 million times over the same period.

"On Demand is huge for kids;

it is our most-viewed area within the On Demand system," Kerekes says.

Between 2005 and 2010, Comcast says it has experienced a 370% increase in views

of kids shows.