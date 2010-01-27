Ovation TV Launching Arts Education Initiative
Ovation TV, along with Cable in the Classroom and the New
York City Department of Education's Office of Arts and Special Projects is
launching a national arts education initiative, the channel announced Wednesday
(Jan. 27).
The network has engaged New York City art teachers in developing
lessons and selecting programming clips from Ovation TV documentaries. They've also produced and aired a PSA about
Cable in the Classroom's mission of fostering cable content and technology to
enhance student learning.
Ovation's initial curriculum units focus on the works of
Jackson Pollock, Daniel Libeskind and Robert Rauschenberg. The curriculum was introduced to visual arts
students in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island.
Teachers reported that students learned to create and paint using the
styles and techniques of those masters.
The project will serve as the cornerstone of Ovation's free web-based education initiative.
"Advocating the importance of the arts in the education of
our youth is a critical part of Ovation TV's mission," said Ovation TV CEO
Charles Segars. "This new arts education
program not only represents a key element of our ongoing commitment, but also
complements Cable in the Classroom's expanded broadband initiative by being
digitally accessible to educators."
