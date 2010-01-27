Ovation TV Launching Arts Education Initiative

Ovation TV, along with Cable in the Classroom and the New

York City Department of Education's Office of Arts and Special Projects is

launching a national arts education initiative, the channel announced Wednesday

(Jan. 27).

The network has engaged New York City art teachers in developing

lessons and selecting programming clips from Ovation TV documentaries. They've also produced and aired a PSA about

Cable in the Classroom's mission of fostering cable content and technology to

enhance student learning.

Ovation's initial curriculum units focus on the works of

Jackson Pollock, Daniel Libeskind and Robert Rauschenberg. The curriculum was introduced to visual arts

students in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Teachers reported that students learned to create and paint using the

styles and techniques of those masters.

The project will serve as the cornerstone of Ovation's free web-based education initiative.

"Advocating the importance of the arts in the education of

our youth is a critical part of Ovation TV's mission," said Ovation TV CEO

Charles Segars. "This new arts education

program not only represents a key element of our ongoing commitment, but also

complements Cable in the Classroom's expanded broadband initiative by being

digitally accessible to educators."