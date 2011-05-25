Ovation Selects StorerTV

The Ovation TV network deployed Storer TV's Storer Information Management System (SIMS) to manage the programming of music, dance and visual art fare airing on multiple channels and to handling the financial reporting of their contracts.

"SIMS simplifies the entire program management process," noted Jay Batista, COO of StorerTV in a statement. "In one unified system, users can easily manage program contracts, schedules, titles, media libraries and finances - allowing for the consolidation of data that greatly reduces repetitive tasks and errors."

SIMS also seamlessly integrates with their Orion traffic system, making it possible for programmers to schedule content and have it automatically update the traffic schedule.