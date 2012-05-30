Ovation Selects Kaltura Video Platform

The arts network Ovation has selected Kaltura's open source online video platform for video management and the distribution of its content across multiple platforms.

Ovation's SD and HD linear feeds and on demand content are available on multichannel providers reaching more than 51 million homes across the country as well as on a variety of online channels, including its own website and YouTube.

With the new agreement, Kaltura will now manage the distribution of Ovation content across all of these platforms and provide analytics to help identify which programs are performing better than others.

"As we began to evolve our video distribution strategy, we needed a flexible framework to accommodate the various use cases that we already had in place, explained Chad Gutstein, COO, Ovation in a statement. "Kaltura's open platform and innovative team ultimately offered the most flexible and future-proofed solution. We're now working on a wide range of streamlined solutions, including authentication and ad serving integration for TV Everywhere, a custom workflow with Avid to enhance editing and publication, and a B2B distribution network."

More specifically, Ovation will use Kaltura's video solutions to manage the entire lifecycle of its media content online -- from editing, ingestion and transcoding to publishing and distribution of the content to a variety of networks and devices.

The Kaltura solution will also be the backbone to Ovation's new TV Everywhere efforts to reach viewers through smartphones, tablets and connected TVs.