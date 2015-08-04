Ovation, RocketHub Launch Crowdfunding Studio

The arts network Ovation has announced that it will be working with the crowdfunding platform to launch a new crowdfunding Creative Studio platform this October.

The joint effort is designed to help artists fund creative projects and will give them a chance to get exposure on TV and a possible $5,000 contribution towards their project.

“As an independent network, Ovation is committed to empowering the next generation of artists,” said Charles Segars, CEO of Ovation in a statement. “Creative Studio addresses a very real obstacle that many artists face in obtaining funding for their projects and furthers Ovation’s commitment to the arts and digital expansion.”

In the run-up to the launch, Ovation and RocketHub have set up a site (http://creativestudio.ovationtv.com) where participants can review guidelines and enter projects for considerations.

Submissions received between August 4 and September 4, 2015 will be judged by a panel of experts and the top three will be awarded $5,000 in seed funding to help jumpstart their project on Creative Studio.