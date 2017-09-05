Ovation Launches TV Everywhere App

Arts-themed cable network Ovation TV has increased its digital footprint with the launch of its TV Everywhere app Ovation Now, the network said Tuesday.

Ovation Now will be available through Roku devices and will feature the network’s live linear feed as well as a full video-on-demand experience, according to network officials.



The Ovation Now app also currently features behind-the-scenes and original content tied to Ovation TV’s fall premieres, including the premiere of season two of the hit drama seriesVersaillesand the U.S. debut ofThe Halcyon.



