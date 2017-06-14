Outdoor Sportsman Group Launches SVOD Service MyOutdoorTV

Outdoor Sportsman Group announced the launch of MyOutdoorTV (MOTV), a subscription video-on-demand service aimed at outdoor lifestyle fans.

MOTV is available at $9.99 monthly or $99.99 annually.

The global service can be found online and in Apple and Android app stores, with plans in the works for further service on Roku, Apple TV and smart TVs.

“Outdoor Sportsman Group is the exclusive aggregator of the best global, outdoor lifestyle programming on the planet,” said Jim Liberatore, CEO and president of Outdoor Sportsman Group Networks. “With MOTV, we are now able to engage our incomparable assets and showcase the best-in-class producers, television talent, writers, print publications and original programming as a one-stop-shop solution for enthusiasts around the world.”

MOTV offers outdoor and lifestyle content—ranging from hunting and fishing to how-to and educational videos—as well as TV shows from Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network.