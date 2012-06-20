Outdoor Channel Upgrades With Harris

In a move to streamline its operations for ingest and playout, the Outdoor Channel has upgraded its existing Harris server and storage solution.

As part of the upgrade, the channel added the Harris Nexio Farad online storage solution to replace its previous Harris system.

The Nexio Farad solution, which was introduced by Harris in 2011, is designed to support higher bandwidth and storage needs for larger scale production, ingest, editing and playout for production, sports, news and live events with features that reduce time to air.

The upgrade also helped minimize rack space and file storage requirements by eliminating the need to create and store separate SD and HD files on different storage systems. Harris Nexio Amp video servers play content directly from Farad shared storage and automatically upconvert or downconvert SD and HD content.

The new installation also includes the Harris Intrinsic Mirroring solution. During the ingest process it mirrors content within Farad RAID-601 storage.