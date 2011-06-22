Outdoor Channel App Released in iTunes

Outdoor Channel's free app for the iPhone, iPad and iPod

Touch is now available in the iTunes store, the network announced Wednesday.

The Outdoor Channel app features video clips, news,

programming information and the channel's schedule, with social networking

tools for users to upload content to the Outdoor Channel Community page and

access to the channel's Facebook and Twitter. The app will be among the first

to use Apple's AirPlay technology, which streams video from an iPhone or iPad

to an AppleTV.

"The new Outdoor Channel App will play an integral

role in the company's ongoing digital media development," said Tom Hornish, COO, Outdoor Channel. "Outdoor Channel

has a powerful level of engagement with audiences - whether it is via our

linear network, HD channel, VOD content, Web site and now our mobile app. We're

leveraging these platforms to elevate our audience's experience, on-air, online

and on-the-go, to further showcase the outdoor lifestyle."