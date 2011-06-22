Outdoor Channel App Released in iTunes
Outdoor Channel's free app for the iPhone, iPad and iPod
Touch is now available in the iTunes store, the network announced Wednesday.
The Outdoor Channel app features video clips, news,
programming information and the channel's schedule, with social networking
tools for users to upload content to the Outdoor Channel Community page and
access to the channel's Facebook and Twitter. The app will be among the first
to use Apple's AirPlay technology, which streams video from an iPhone or iPad
to an AppleTV.
"The new Outdoor Channel App will play an integral
role in the company's ongoing digital media development," said Tom Hornish, COO, Outdoor Channel. "Outdoor Channel
has a powerful level of engagement with audiences - whether it is via our
linear network, HD channel, VOD content, Web site and now our mobile app. We're
leveraging these platforms to elevate our audience's experience, on-air, online
and on-the-go, to further showcase the outdoor lifestyle."
