OTT Password Sharing Carries a Price
The sharing of credentials and passwords for TV Everywhere apps and other types of over-the-top video services will cost the video industry $500 million worldwide in 2015, Parks Associates predicts in a new digital media research that examines video piracy.
The report, The Cost of Piracy, found that 6% of U.S. broadband homes use an OTT service that is paid by a person who lives outside the households.
Parks Associates noted that the biggest motivating factor for credential sharing, perhaps unsurprisingly, is economic.
