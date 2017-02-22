OTT in Fashion at Wurl TV

Wurl TV said it is adding FNL Network, a supplier of fashion news, to its OTT channels platform for MVPD-supplied set-top boxes.

Wurl TV will deliver FNL Network’s linear service—which includes shows such as Fashion News Live, Model Monday and Backstage Pass, and coverage of Fashion Week events—to internet-connected set-tops deployed by cable operator partners.

FNL Network joins a growing group of content partners that are on board Wurl TV’s platform, including Bonnier, Busca, Splash News, Popcornflix Channel, Baeble Music TV, Sportskool and Zoomin.TV. Wurl TV’s platform also features its own aggregated/curated streaming channels, including The Alt Channel (“millennial-targeted” content), Streaming News Network, and The Sports Feed.

Wurl haspreviously announced that more than 50 operators have signed onto distribute a mix of ad-supported, over-the-top streaming channels that will appear in set-top guides alongside traditional, linear TV services. Some of those operators use the Arris Whole Home Solution (a product/platform sold recently to Espial) or a TiVo-powered platform.



