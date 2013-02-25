Oscars Awarded 8.9 Million Tweets

The Oscars produced around 8.9 million tweets, with 2.1

million occurring during the red carpet show and 6.8 million during the awards

shows, according to data posted by Twitter.





That compares to around 24.1 million tweets for the Super

Bowl and 14 million during the Grammy Awards this year.





The most tweets per minute (TPM) occurred when Argo received the Best Picture award,

with 85,300 TPM. That was followed by Adele performing Skyfall (82,300 TPM); award for the Best Actress in a Leading Role

for Jennifer Lawrence (71,600 TPM); the award for Best Original Song for Adele

(64,000 TPM) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Anne Hathaway (60,400

TPM).



