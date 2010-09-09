Orange To Add DTS Audio
Orange, the
dominant French Internet protocol television service provider, is planning to
improve the audio quality of its video platform by deploying DTS' audio
technology, a move that will "raise the bar in [the] delivery of digital
broadcast entertainment," said DTS COO Brian Towne in a statement.
California-based
DTS is a leading supplier of high definition audio and its DTS-HD Master Audio
product has been widely adopted in HD movies and music.
While
multichannel operators have traditionally focused on low-cost bundles and
expanding the quantity of HD content, this deal is another example of how
operators are increasingly moving beyond the numbers game to market themselves
as offering higher quality entertainment.
In this
case, improved audio quality would allow Orange to attract higher-end
subscribers with large HD sets and home theater systems who are used to the
immersive visual and auditory experience offered by Blu-ray movies.
