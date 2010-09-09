Orange To Add DTS Audio

Orange, the

dominant French Internet protocol television service provider, is planning to

improve the audio quality of its video platform by deploying DTS' audio

technology, a move that will "raise the bar in [the] delivery of digital

broadcast entertainment," said DTS COO Brian Towne in a statement.

California-based

DTS is a leading supplier of high definition audio and its DTS-HD Master Audio

product has been widely adopted in HD movies and music.

While

multichannel operators have traditionally focused on low-cost bundles and

expanding the quantity of HD content, this deal is another example of how

operators are increasingly moving beyond the numbers game to market themselves

as offering higher quality entertainment.

In this

case, improved audio quality would allow Orange to attract higher-end

subscribers with large HD sets and home theater systems who are used to the

immersive visual and auditory experience offered by Blu-ray movies.