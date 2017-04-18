Oracle Buys Digital Measurement Specialist Moat

Oracle has struck a deal to acquire Moat, a digital measurement company that counts clients such as ESPN, Facebook, NBCUniversal, Snapchat and YouTube.



Financial terms were not disclosed, but Oracle said Moat will join its Oracle Data Cloud unit which supplies data and analytics to marketers and publishers, but that Moat will also remain an “independent platform.” Oracle hopes Moat will complement its platform, already used by brands such as Nestle, Proctor & Gamble and Unilever.



Oracle noted in its Q&A about the deal that it is reviewing Moat’s product roadmap.



This article was originally published on Multichannel News.