Oprah Mobile App Coming to iPhone, BlackBerry

Media magnate Oprah Winfrey is entering the mobile content

arena. The talk show host's production company, Harpo Studios, along with app

company Hands-On Mobile, are releasing Oprah Mobile for the Apple iPhone,

BlackBerry, Google Android and Palm Pre devices.

The application will give users a quick connection to

Oprah.com, as well as video clips and previews, Oprah's tweets, articles and

photo galleries, and alerts for when tickets become available for the The

Oprah Winfrey Show's final season.

"With a presence that spans television, print, film and

radio, we are delighted that we can now offer a mobile digital experience that will

allow millions of Oprah fans to engage and connect in a new way," said

Erik Logan, president of Harpo Studios, announcing the app.