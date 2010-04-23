Oprah Mobile App Coming to iPhone, BlackBerry
By Alex Weprin
Media magnate Oprah Winfrey is entering the mobile content
arena. The talk show host's production company, Harpo Studios, along with app
company Hands-On Mobile, are releasing Oprah Mobile for the Apple iPhone,
BlackBerry, Google Android and Palm Pre devices.
The application will give users a quick connection to
Oprah.com, as well as video clips and previews, Oprah's tweets, articles and
photo galleries, and alerts for when tickets become available for the The
Oprah Winfrey Show's final season.
"With a presence that spans television, print, film and
radio, we are delighted that we can now offer a mobile digital experience that will
allow millions of Oprah fans to engage and connect in a new way," said
Erik Logan, president of Harpo Studios, announcing the app.
