Operators' CableCard Box Tally Tops 21 Million
The 10 biggest U.S. cable operators have deployed more than 21
million set-top boxes with CableCards in the three years since the
Federal Communications Commission enacted the so-called integrated
set-top ban.
Those same operators have distributed about 520,000
CableCards for use in retail devices, such as TiVo DVRs, according to
the National Cable & Telecommunications Association's quarterly
CableCard report to the FCC.
According to NCTA estimates, the
industry has now spent more than $1 billion complying with the
integrated set-top ban, which requires separable security functions in
the form of CableCards in operator-supplied equipment.
