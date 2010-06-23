Operators' CableCard Box Tally Tops 21 Million

The 10 biggest U.S. cable operators have deployed more than 21

million set-top boxes with CableCards in the three years since the

Federal Communications Commission enacted the so-called integrated

set-top ban.

Those same operators have distributed about 520,000

CableCards for use in retail devices, such as TiVo DVRs, according to

the National Cable & Telecommunications Association's quarterly

CableCard report to the FCC.

According to NCTA estimates, the

industry has now spent more than $1 billion complying with the

integrated set-top ban, which requires separable security functions in

the form of CableCards in operator-supplied equipment.



