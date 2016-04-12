OpenTV Fires Back at Yahoo

The Kudelski Group said OpenTV, its video apps and middleware unit, has filed patent infringement counterclaims against Yahoo that spans ten patents.

The suit, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that Yahoo is infringing on patents that are used or have previously been used to power products and services such as Yahoo Smart TV, Yahoo Connected TV, Yahoo TV, Yahoo interactive video advertisements, Yahoo fantasy gaming and Yahoo Screen, which Yahoo shuttered earlier this year.

Yahoo, which is in the process of shedding non-strategic assets and recently extended the bidding process of its Internet assets to April 18, has already announced that it is exiting some legacy product areas, including games and smart TVs.

