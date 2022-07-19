Open Championship Wins Watch-Time, Ad Impressions for PGA: TV By the Numbers

Cameron Smith of Australia plays a shot on the 16th hole during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland.

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of July 11-17, highlighting the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio’s Inscape , and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio’s TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 19 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

The PGA Tour’s Open Championship (British Open) scored the most watch-time on TV for the week of July 11-17. Cameron Smith’s one-stroke victory fueled the event toward 2.21% of minutes watched on the week -- over 2.5x more than the next most-watched program.

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

Syndicated shows account for half of the top 10 in our ranking, led by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at No. 2, airing on ION, USA Network, NBC and MyNetworkTV.

NBA Summer League drives watch-time for audiences looking to get a glimpse of the Association’s top young stars, en route to 0.62% of the week’s minutes watched (No. 8 overall).

Track and field sprints into our ranking at No. 11, thanks to the World Athletics Championships taking place in Eugene, Oregon.

Oxygen show Snapped pops into our ranking at No. 24, after the true crime program didn’t appear among the top 50 the previous week.

NBC’s coverage of the Open Championship fuels its leap to the top of our list of most-watched networks. Following a No. 3 finish the previous week with 5.41% of watch-time, NBC scored 6.79% from July 11-17.

Additional insights around the most-watched networks from the week:

IFC rides syndicated comedies and classic movies like A League Of Their Own from No. 9 to No. 6 week-over-week.

USA Network hops from No. 13 to No. 7 week-over-week, courtesy of the Open Championship, Tour De France and NASCAR Cup Series.

Family Feud helped push The CW from No. 28 to No. 24 week-over-week.

Bravo glides from No. 24 to No. 20 week-over-week as audiences flocked to various iterations of the Below Deck franchise.

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. Rankings are by TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

The Open Championship’s four days of action gave the PGA Tour a TV ad impressions win for the week. The golf event accounted for 3.88% of impressions from July 11-17 – more than double the share of impressions the Scottish Open earned the previous week.

More data about the top programs by TV ad impressions:

Good Morning America retains its spot at No. 2 by impressions, but increases its week-over-week share, from 2.39% to 2.49%.

A three-episode week drives Big Brother up from No. 25 to No. 15 week-over-week in our ranking.

Speaking of reality TV: The Bachelorette’s season premiere -- with two Bachelorettes -- arrives at No. 25 in our ranking.

Morning Joe’s share of TV ad impressions climbs from 0.67% to 0.90% week-over-week as the program ranks No. 23 from July 11-17.

Fox News sits at No. 1 in our ad-impressions-by-network ranking for a third straight week, delivering 12.55% of impressions (up slightly from 12.44% the previous week).

Additional insights around the top networks by impressions: