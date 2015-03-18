Ooyala, TubeMogul Strike Programmatic TV Deal

Videoplaza, a unit of multiscreen video specialist Ooyala, and ad software firm TubeMogul have struck a deal to provide a premium programmatic marketplace for global brands and broadcasters.

Under the deal, TubeMogul will link its ad platform to Konnect, Videoplaza’s sell-side programmatic platform. The tie-up will enable brands, ad agencies and trading desks using TubeMogul video advertising software to access Videoplaza’s international inventory, which includes premium video publishers, broadcasters and operators, the company said.

The integrated system, which aims to provide a “secure, trusted and transparent programmatic marketplace,” is coming together as more automated advertising techniques and systems that originated in the digital world start to bridge over to the way TV advertising is bought and sold. In addition to driving more value out of underperforming inventory, programmatic is also being viewed as a way to sell premium inventory.

