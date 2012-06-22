Ooyala Expands Analytics Offering

Online video solutions provider Ooyala has introduced Ooyala Now, which the company says is the first in a series of expanded analytics offerings that are designed to help TV programmers and publishers better understand content consumption and boost digital revenues.

The Ooyala Now product is currently in pre-release with some broadcasters and publishers, and will be available to all customers in the third quarter of 2012.

In the run-up to the launch of the new analytics services, Ooyala built an entirely new back-end infrastructure designed to handle large scale deployments serving tens of millions of subscribers. Ooyala Now is the first of several analytics products that will use the new architecture.

It offers a real‐time dashboard providing network-wide analysis of viewer engagement and content trends.

The company also stresses that the product is also designed to help content aggregators, TV programmers and service providers improve the way they promote and monetizing content across their network.

"With Ooyala Now, we're delivering the industry's best online video analytics at massive scale, suitable for the largest TV providers in the world," argued Bismarck Lepe, cofounder and president of products for Ooyala in a statement. "With five years of innovation and research in digital video consumption, Ooyala is uniquely positioned to set new standards for measurement and monetization of IP-delivered video. Ooyala Now is a first step in that direction."