Ooyala Boots Up ‘Turnkey’ OTT Platform

Ooyala, multiscreen video and advertising subsidiary of Telstra, has launched a “turnkey” over-the-top platform called AppStudio tailored for broadcasters, publishers and other types of media companies.

Ooyala said its new “out of the box” platform, developed in partnership with Massive Interactive, enables partners to quickly launch, manage and monetize OTT services across a range of devices, including Apple TV, Roku players, the Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast streaming adapters, Web browsers and iOS and Android mobile devices.

Additionally, AppStudio can support a range of revenue models, including subscription VOD, advertising-based VOD or hybrid offerings, Ooyala said.

Ooyala, which plans to demo AppStudio at next month’s IBC show in Amsterdam, said the new platform helps publishers deliver OTT services without the need for a highly technical staff.

