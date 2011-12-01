OnScreen Summit 2011: Timko: Canoe Will Wade into Dynamic VOD Ad Insertion Waters
Expect Canoe to paddle hard with dynamic video-on-demand
ad insertion in 2012.
So said Canoe Ventures CEO Kathy Timko, during an
interview at Multichannel News/B&C's OnScreen Media Summit here Thursday
afternoon.
Timko said the cable industry's advanced national advertising platform has been
testing dynamic VOD ad insertion with one operator in 2011, and will
commercialize the service in 2012. Moreover, Canoe will first test and then
commercialize the platform with other MSO throughout the course of next year.
Initially, the platform does not include targeting capabilities.
She said the platform marries the campaign management
elements from the networks, with the ad insertion functionality of the operators.
She said there has been interest from both operators and network partners in
the new inventory opportunities, which will be expressed in a less cluttered
environment. MCN technology editor Todd Spangler conducted the interview.
