OnScreen Summit 2011: Timko: Canoe Will Wade into Dynamic VOD Ad Insertion Waters

Expect Canoe to paddle hard with dynamic video-on-demand

ad insertion in 2012.





So said Canoe Ventures CEO Kathy Timko, during an

interview at Multichannel News/B&C's OnScreen Media Summit here Thursday

afternoon.





Timko said the cable industry's advanced national advertising platform has been

testing dynamic VOD ad insertion with one operator in 2011, and will

commercialize the service in 2012. Moreover, Canoe will first test and then

commercialize the platform with other MSO throughout the course of next year.

Initially, the platform does not include targeting capabilities.





She said the platform marries the campaign management

elements from the networks, with the ad insertion functionality of the operators.

She said there has been interest from both operators and network partners in

the new inventory opportunities, which will be expressed in a less cluttered

environment. MCN technology editor Todd Spangler conducted the interview.



