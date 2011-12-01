OnScreen Summit 2011: Reif Cohen Bullish on Content

New York - With demand for content at all time highs, advertising revenue rising at a healthy clip and the emergence of international markets, there has never been a better time to be in the content business, influential Bank of America Merrill Lynch media analyst Jessica Reif Cohen said at the fourth annual OnScreen Media Summit here Thursday.

"I don't think the TV production business has ever been this healthy. There is massive demand for content both domestically and abroad," Reif Cohen said in an interview with Multichannel News editor-in-chief Mark Robichaux.

The influential analyst said that the outlook is much different from 2009, when a decimated economy helped drag down the global advertising market. The difference in the past few years has been the emergence of cable as a significant buyer of content and substantial growth of international TV markets. She added that while broadcast advertising has dominated internationally, as cable penetration has risen, advertising dollars have shifted.

Click here to read the full story on Multichannel News.