OnScreen Media Summit: Time Warner Cable To Debut'SignatureHome' Package Next Month

MoreCoverage: OnScreen Media Summit

New York -- Time Warner Cable wants to give its most

profitable customers the white-glove treatment with the November launch of the

"SignatureHome" service tailored to high-end customers.

"This is not going to be the same package with a few frills

hanging off it," Time Warner Cable chief marketing officer Sam Howe said in a

keynote presentation at Multichannel News/B&C's OnScreen Media

Summit.

Howe, interviewed by Multichannel News editor in

chief Mark Robichaux, declined to disclose many details of SignatureHome.

But he said a key part of the service revolves around

specially trained installation technicians, who provide a more personalized,

high-touch experience for new customers. "You can create clues about that when

they arrive -- and it's not because they wear white booties," Howe said.

The installation component of SignatureHome is designed to

fix a concern of new cable customers: the perception that installers don't know

what services they ordered. "We will have the installer go through the home and

put Post-It notes on where things will go," Howe said. "They will say, ‘Hey,

you said Emily's room will get a DVR, too.'"

Added Howe, "It's not enough to give you a guarantee that if

we mess up you get the first month free. That's old."

According to Time Warner Cable's June 2010 trademark filing

for the term, SignatureHome may have a "TV Everywhere" element to it. The

application covers "downloadable television programs... delivered via a

telecommunications network, including using broadband devices and wireless

devices," among other things including home and network-based digital video

recorders.

The SignatureHome service is part of a larger "reframing"

Time Warner Cable's corporate identity. The MSO recently undertook an 18-month

exercise, code-named Project Mercury, to evaluate whether to change its name or

introduce a new brand.

Time Warner Cable found that it had about $1 billion of

equity in its existing name -- and that the value declined if "Time Warner" or

"Cable" were removed, according to Howe. So the MSO decided to retain the name

but made some tweaks, making more prominent use of the "eye and ear" logo and

adopted a new typeface.

"It's not just a logo change or a freshen-up of the bundle,"

Howe said. "It's nothing less than the reframing of your cable company."

As part of Time Warner Cable's customer-segmentation

strategy, the MSO earlier this year reorganized its operating divisions,

consolidating five divisions into two East and West groups.

With the revamped marketing strategy, "the bundle is going

to recede into the background," Howe said. "The bundle isn't unique anymore...

They want the value, but people are not walking around saying, ‘I want the

bundle.'"

TWC hopes the "eye and ear" logo to become as recognizable

as the Nike swoosh or the Target bull's eye. With the refreshed logo, Time

Warner Cable is launching a new ad campaign that carries the tagline, "We're

moving technology forward, to bring you back to the things you love."

Howe showed the audience a spot in the new campaign

featuring two grade-school kids wearing 3D glasses who lock eyes from across

the cafeteria, and end up sharing a huge bowl of popcorn watching a movie on a

3DTV.

Asked whether the SignatureHome strategy would drive up

TWC's costs, Howe acknowledged that it would take "more thought and more

hand-holding -- but it's more of what we should be doing."

Time Warner Cable's high-end customers, he noted, cost half

as much to support as those who represent less than half the revenue. "We've

suffered from a one-size-fits-all approach," Howe said. "We have to align

revenue and expense, but that doesn't mean we are going to disadvantage someone

who is paying us less."

Along those lines, Time Warner Cable expects to introduce a

new video package within the next 60 days geared to low-income households. Howe

noted that over the past year, some consumers who switched to cable during the

2009 digital TV transition are going back to over the air.

"We're going to address the question of the lower-end not

being able to afford pay TV," he said.