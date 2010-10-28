OnScreen Media Summit: BOA's Cohen Says Still Upside in Cable

MoreCoverage: OnScreen Media Summit



New York - Despite declining

subscribers, a sluggish economy and an anemic housing market, Bank of

America Merrill Lynch first vice president and managing director Jessica

Reif Cohen is still bullish on the cable sector, fueled by strong growth

in new services and a laser-like focus on higher end customers.

Reif Cohen, interviewed by

Multichannel News editor-in-chief Mark Robichaux at the Broadcasting

Cable Multichannel News On Screen Media Summit here, said that although

cable has lost basic subscribers over the years, it has more than made

up for it in higher margin customers who take more products.

The influential media analyst

pointed to Comcast's recent third quarter results, adding htat while

basic subscriber losses were heavier than expected - 275,000 vs. the

analyst consensus of 189,000 in losses - there was a strong uptick in

high-speed Internet and phone customers.

"You're seeing a difference

with the haves and have-nots," Reif Cohen said, noting that the amount

of subscribers taking faster and more expensive high-speed data packages

industry wide outnumber those taking lower priced packages by a margin

of 2:1.

