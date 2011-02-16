Online Video May Force TV To Pick Up The Pace
New York - Surging over-the-top video
services could serve as an increasingly attractive opportunity for
targeted, interactive advertising -- and cause pay-TV providers to move
faster on initiatives like dynamic ad insertion for video-on-demand.
That was one of the key points of debate on a panel at B&C/Multichannel News' Advanced Advertising 3.0 event here Tuesday.
"Frankly, any discussion of advanced advertising has to absolutely
consider" broadband-delivered video services, according to Tim Hanlon,
CEO of Velociter, a unit of Interpublic Group's Mediabrands focused on
investments and strategic partnerships.
Internet-delivered video could spur traditional TV providers to adopt
advanced advertising capabilities more quickly, according to Hanlon.
