Online Video May Force TV To Pick Up The Pace

New York - Surging over-the-top video

services could serve as an increasingly attractive opportunity for

targeted, interactive advertising -- and cause pay-TV providers to move

faster on initiatives like dynamic ad insertion for video-on-demand.

That was one of the key points of debate on a panel at B&C/Multichannel News' Advanced Advertising 3.0 event here Tuesday.

"Frankly, any discussion of advanced advertising has to absolutely

consider" broadband-delivered video services, according to Tim Hanlon,

CEO of Velociter, a unit of Interpublic Group's Mediabrands focused on

investments and strategic partnerships.

Internet-delivered video could spur traditional TV providers to adopt

advanced advertising capabilities more quickly, according to Hanlon.

