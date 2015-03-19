One World Sports Launches TVE App

Global sports programmer, One World Sports has launched an authenticated Watch One World Sports app for Apple and Android mobile devices.

The app will provide access to its sports programming for consumers who have subscriptions with one of the company’s MVPDs, which currently include Verizon FiOS, Dish Network, Charter Communications, Cablevision’s Optimum TV, Mediacom Communications, Google Fiber, RCN and a number of systems that are members of NCTC.

The app is available for free at the Apple and Google Play stores.

In a statement, Alexander “Sandy” Brown, One World Sports president and CEO noted that the app taps into growing demand for international sports and the popularity of viewing sports on mobile devices.

The app includes access to both live streamed games as well as a wide variety of news, data and other sports-related content.