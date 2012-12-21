OMVC Releases Tools for Mobile DTV On VHF Channels

The Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC) is

releasing new tools that are designed to help broadcast engineers improve the

reception of mobile DTV signals on High VHF channels 7 to 13.





Based

on extensive research, the new "Predictive Model" for reception of VHF mobile

DTV signals is designed to help engineers predict signal coverage for a number

of devices. These include automobiles with an antenna mounted on the vehicle;

handheld units operating outdoors; and handheld units operating indoors.





The

new report complements an earlier UHF Predictive Model that detailed reception

characteristics for broadcasters operating on channels 14 and higher.





The

new 20-page VHF Propagation Model report can be downloaded here





Anne

Schelle, executive director of the OMVC noted in an interview that the report

was part of the group's mission to help broadcasters better understand the

technical issues involving mobile DTV broadcasts.





While

these broadcasts use existing broadcast spectrum, "the signal qualities of

Mobile TV are quite different than HDTV transmissions,

because reception antennae in Mobile TV receivers are usually lower to the

ground and always on the move," she noted in a statement. "We want broadcasters

transmitting on VHF channels 7 through 13 to be aware of what transmission

methods best serve a viewer who is walking, or a passenger who is watching

while riding in a car."





To

do that, she added that "we've opted for a â€˜semi-empirical' method that uses a

blend of actual field reception data and theory. With information about the

local terrain, antenna height, frequency, and polarization as well as details

about the receiver and atmospheric conditions, we can predict signal strength

for mobile broadcasts with this model," Schelle said.





The

OMVC is scheduled to integrate its activities with the National Association of

Broadcasters by the end of 2012. The move reflects the fact that the work on

mobile DTV has moved from a technical phase to a period where these services

are being rolled out to consumers, Schelle said. The incorporation of OMVC into

the NAB will allow the mobile DTV efforts to draw on

the more extensive resources available at the NAB.





The

Dyle TV service backed by the Mobile Content Venture has already rolled out in

35 markets and the Mobile500 Alliance is working on another mobile DTV service.



