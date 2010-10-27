OMVC Names New President
The Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC), which is developing
mobile DTV for the broadcasting industry, has elected LIN Media President
Vincent Sadusky president, succeeding Ion Media Networks CEO Brandon
Burgess, who has headed the group since it was formed back in 2007.
OMVC is working on the technical end of mobile DTV, rather than the
business application.
Burgess will continue to serve on the executive committee. OMVC is
currently testing/showcasing the service in the Washington/Baltimore area to
provide feedback on how consumers are using the service as well as to provide a
technical test-bed for refinement of the service. Results include that local
news and weather are a big draw.
Currently, 70 stations are broadcasting mobile DTV across the
country, including the nine Washington-area stations in the showcase.
OMVC represents almost 900 commercial and noncommercial stations.
