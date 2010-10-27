OMVC Names New President

The Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC), which is developing

mobile DTV for the broadcasting industry, has elected LIN Media President

Vincent Sadusky president, succeeding Ion Media Networks CEO Brandon

Burgess, who has headed the group since it was formed back in 2007.

OMVC is working on the technical end of mobile DTV, rather than the

business application.

Burgess will continue to serve on the executive committee. OMVC is

currently testing/showcasing the service in the Washington/Baltimore area to

provide feedback on how consumers are using the service as well as to provide a

technical test-bed for refinement of the service. Results include that local

news and weather are a big draw.

Currently, 70 stations are broadcasting mobile DTV across the

country, including the nine Washington-area stations in the showcase.

OMVC represents almost 900 commercial and noncommercial stations.